'Cookie Lady' from 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' shutting down her shop

An Atlanta cookie shop made famous on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" is closing its doors for good.

Businesswoman Shiana White announced on Instagram over the weekend that she is shutting down A Haute Cookies.

"I'm putting everything on pause and discontinuing for now. To be continued, but as of now, Atlanta has run its course," White said in the video.

The businesswoman said she was "super-duper grateful" for the city's support since she started the store, but said that she's excited to "move on."

"I've got other places to go in life. I appreciate the journey. It's been so beautiful," she said.

White made a famous appearance on the 12th season of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" after she was introduced to the cast by Kenya Moore.

Her business was located next to Cynthia Bailey's The Bailey Wine Cellar on Grant Street, which has also permanently closed.