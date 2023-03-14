Suspect wanted for pulling out gun at Conyers Walmart

article

Conyers Police have released images of a man wanted for pulling out a handgun in the middle of a Walmart on Monday night.

Officer were called to the store at around 9 p.m. off Highway 138 just off Interstate 20 in Conyers.

Police say the man had already left the store by the time officers arrived.

Conyers Police say officers are searching for this person who pulled out a handgun in the middle of a Walmart store during an argument on March 13, 2023. (Conyers Police Department)

Witnesses told police the man was involved in a verbal altercation with an employee before he pulled out the handgun and ran.

Investigators were able to pull still images from store surveillance video.

Police are working to identify the suspect and vehicle he left in.

Conyers Police say officers are searching for this pickup truck driven by a man wanted for pulling out a handgun in the middle of a Walmart store during an argument on March 13, 2023. (Conyers Police Department)

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conyers Police Department.