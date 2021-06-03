Conyers restaurant conjures up delicious memories

With the word "reminiscent" right in its name, you know eating a meal at Reminiscent Restaurant in Conyers is going to conjure up some good memories – especially if you grew up enjoying home-cooked Southern soul food.

Reminiscent Restaurant is billed by its owners as "The Soul Food Experience," and one look at the menu will help you understand why.

Opened in December of 2019 by Derryck and Loretta Rogers, Reminiscent Restaurant is based on their family recipes. Loretta Rogers grew up in Decatur and says she remembers her father cooking up fried chicken and biscuits (from scratch, of course) to feed the entire family.

After the end of a previous restaurant venture in 2012, Loretta Rogers says she began formulating a plan for a soul food restaurant that would honor her own family’s delicious legacy, as well as provide a welcoming atmosphere for those looking for live music (which happens most weekend evenings) and a home-cooked meal of fried and baked chicken, fried catfish, green beans, and mac & cheese.

Reminiscent Restaurant is located at 1910 Highway 20, Suite 170-190, in Conyers; hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team never turns down the chance to taste-test some good Southern cooking, especially when we’ve heard good things about the restaurant in which it’s being served. So, we spent the morning with the team from Reminiscent Restaurant, making some sweet memories of our own — click the video player to check it out!

