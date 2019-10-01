Conyers police accuse man of killing girlfriend

article

Conyers police arrest a man on charges he murdered his girlfriend.

Officers said Dexter Shepherd drove Katherine Smith to the hospital Friday night claiming he'd discovered her unconscious in the bedroom at his house.

Smith later died at the hospital.

Police said Shepherd told different versions about what happened before he and Smith arrived at the hospital.

That's when detectives search Shepherd's home and discovered evidence they said showed Shepherd strangled Smith during an argument.