Conyers PD arrest 16-year-old after chase involving stolen vehicle

article

The Conyers Police Department is asking parents to keep track of their children and to make sure they understand that running from the police is not a good idea.

Conyers PD says they recently arrested a 16-year-old driving a stolen vehicle after a chase.

Police say they were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Irwin Bridge Road on Sunday morning. When they found the vehicle, the driver took off.

While being chased, the driver crashed into a citizen's vehicle but kept going.

Eventually, the driver lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed. Officers were able to arrested the teenager at that time.

