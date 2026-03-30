Conyers mechanic breaking barriers in auto industry

The Brief A Conyers shop owner is challenging stereotypes in the male-dominated auto repair field. Self-taught mechanic Desiree White built Crown’s Corner Mechanics from a side hustle. She is launching a nonprofit internship program to introduce others to skilled trades.



A Conyers business owner is breaking barriers in the auto repair industry and using her platform to inspire more women to enter skilled trades.

What we know:

Desiree White, owner of Crown’s Corner Mechanics, said her journey into automotive work began while she was working as a nurse and searching for additional income as a single mother.

"While I was nursing, I was a single mom at that time and I needed to make more income," White said. "So on the side I was like, okay, well, what can I do? Everybody needs a vehicle."

White started by purchasing inexpensive cars, repairing them and reselling them for profit.

"And then I was like, okay, well, if I buy a cheaper one, it's going to be more work, but then I can make more of a profit," she said.

What began as a side hustle quickly evolved into a full-time career. White said she taught herself how to make repairs using online resources.

"So I would buy a couple of little minor issues and I would YouTube it and Google and kind of self taught myself how to fix it and I just kept getting better and better," she said.

As her skills improved, so did her business. White transitioned from mobile repairs across metro Atlanta to opening a full-service shop.

"I was selling more and more cars, making more and more money. But then I found out I really enjoyed taking engines apart, as you can see, because I build them," she said.

White said she faced challenges in a field where women are underrepresented. Industry data shows women make up about 10% of auto mechanics nationwide.

"There were no females that I could find to watch online," White said. "It was all men… and men look at you as a woman especially a tiny little woman and they're like, oh my God she can't do this."

Rather than be discouraged, White began documenting her journey on social media to inspire others.

"I started recording my entire journey. I felt like if I recorded my struggle maybe somebody else will see it and they’ll start doing it," she said.

She said that decision is already making an impact, with young women reaching out to say they feel encouraged to pursue automotive careers.

One of those individuals is Abby Allen, who now works at the shop learning hands-on skills.

"It's great being here learning different things everyday," Allen said.

"People like to say that we can't do things but we really can once you put your mind to it you can do anything you want to do," she added.

What's next:

White is now expanding her efforts by launching a nonprofit aimed at introducing both students and adults to careers in skilled trades. The program will include an internship component, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience in her shop.

"We need more women in this trade… we are equal and we can do it just as good as them," White said.

More information about the program is available at https://crownscornermechanics.com/.