Conyers couple faces heartbreak after fire claims home and beloved dog

A couple is trying to put their lives back together after they lose their dog and their home in a fire.

The Conyers couple was at the emergency room with their toddler at the time.

What we know:

Little Bennett Thomas had a temperature of 103 degrees on Saturday.

So his parents, Hayley and Joel Thomas, rushed him to the emergency room. "Our 18-month-old started running a fever," Hayley Thomas said. "He was getting very lethargic. You get a gut feeling as a parent it was time to take him to the emergency room," said Joel Thomas.

What they're saying:

As soon as they pulled up to the hospital, the couple got even worse news: "[A call] from 911, we knew instantly something wasn’t okay. They said our house was on fire," Hayley Thomas said.

The Rockdale County Fire Department confirms the flames erupted Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Sage Lane NW.

The couple hurried back home. Their golden retriever/husky mix, Bella, was still inside. "We screamed to get the dog out. But they said our house was completely engulfed in flames," Hayley Thomas said.

Bella didn’t make it. "Heartbroken. Our dog was my first baby, I had her before we even got married," Hayley Thomas said.

Their house was a total loss, the couple’s lives ripped out from under them. "It just feels like we’ve taken some steps back," Joel Thomas said. "We saw our last six years of hard work, pouring our life, what we’ve been working hard on be ripped from us."

Hayley and Joel say they’re devastated but thankful. "Thankful, thankful that my child I worked so hard for wasn’t inside, thankful that my husband was standing next to me," Hayley Thomas said.

"Despite what’s going on, we’re doing really good. We’re blessed to have a family intact," Joel Thomas said. "I feel like a fever was given to my boy to get us out of the house."

Bennett had an ear infection. The couple says he’s doing fine.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What you can do:

The couple thanks everyone who has helped them during this difficult time.

There’s also a GoFundMe page if you’d like to help: Fundraiser by Seth Bagwell : Help Hayley & Joel After Fire Tragedy