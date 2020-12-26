Conyers church holds special Christmas toy giveaway for children

A Conyers church did its part to make Christmas special for dozens of families.

The Excel Church hosted a Christmas service and toy giveaway on Christmas morning.

"Well, the reaction from the children is absolutely breathtaking. That's why we do it," a church organizer said.

People wore masks and practiced social distancing inside the church. Choir members sang for those who attended.

"To see their faces light up when they see Santa and all the Disney characters and take pictures with Mickey [Mouse], really provides a real simple joy to them and it's going to be memories that are going to last a long time, also the parents are so appreciative that they can provide that experience for their children," the same organizer said.

Organizers said they're more than happy to give back especially during these hard times.

