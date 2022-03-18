Fandemic Tour brings 'The Walking Dead' back to life in downtown Atlanta

Take a walk around the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend, and you might feel like you’ve stumbled into an episode of "The Walking Dead." But don’t panic; there hasn’t been a zombie apocalypse … at least, not that we know of. You just happened to walk into a massive convention celebrating the best of comics, movies, and television…including a certain series filmed right here in Georgia.

The Fandemic Tour brings fans face-to-face with some of the biggest stars in entertainment this weekend, March 18 through March 20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The convention is truly a pop culture paradise, starting with "The Walking Dead" and extending through the Marvel Universe, horror classics, and sci-fi favorites. Celebrities scheduled to attend the convention and meet with fans include Sebastian Stan ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier"), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead"), and horror icon Bruce Campbell.

Meeting those celebrities and getting an autograph is always a big draw at a con like this, but the weekend will also be filled with Q&A sessions, discussion panels, cosplayers, and plenty of shopping. Of course, the ongoing pandemic will also play a role in how the weekend festivities play out; right now, every guest over the age of five years old will be required to wear a CDC-approved mask unless eating or drinking. For more information on COVID safety protocols, click here.

This weekend’s Fandemic Tour in Atlanta is happening inside Georgia World Congress Center Building B, located at 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard Northwest. Individual and three-day general admission passes are on-sale; click here for more information. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a first look inside the big event!

