Consulate says Mexican national died in Georgia ICE facility

article

The Brief A Mexican national has reportedly died at an immigration processing center in Georgia. Officials have not said the circumstances of the person's death. The Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta is providing support to the deceased's family.



Mexican officials are investigating the death of a Mexican national who died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta says.

What we know:

The consulate said the death happened on Wednesday at the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility in Lovejoy, Georgia.

Representatives notified the person's family both in the United States and Mexico to provide support as they remain in contact with the ICE Atlanta field office.

Once possible, the detainee's remains will be sent back to Mexico.

According to GoFundMe, the person who died is Heber Sánchez Dominguez.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released further information detailing the circumstances of the death.

What they're saying:

"The Government of Mexico expresses its most sincere condolences to the family of the national and reiterates its commitment to provide consular protection assistance to our community," a release from the consulate states.

Sanchez was a husband and father of two, according to his GoFundMe page. Funds gathered will be used to cover funeral and repatriation costs, as well as provide financial support to his family.

FOX 5 has reached out to ICE for more information on the situation.