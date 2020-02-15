Construction worker dies after falling on I-285 project, officials say

A construction worker has died after falling while working on an Interstate 285 construction project, officials have confirmed with FOX 5.

Sandy Springs Fire Department said that Friday night, they were called to the area near I-285 and PDR.

Officials say a construction worker was working on the roadway when they fell. Photos shared by the fire department show crews working in a small gap between the construction.

Crews quickly extricated the patient and transported them to a local hospital.

Around 1 p.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed that the worker has died.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the worker’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the DOT told FOX 5.

Officials are beginning to work with the developer to investigate what led up to the worker's death.

Advertisement

The identity of the worker has not been released at this time.

