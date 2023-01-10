Police: Man found shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex

article

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officials say they were called at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Constitution Apartments on the 900 block of Constitution Road.

At the scene, officers found a man believed to be in his 40s who had been shot.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. At last report he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything that could help police in their investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.