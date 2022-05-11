International convention in Atlanta focuses on connecting kids to nature

Back in 2005, Children & Nature Network co-founder Richard Louv coined the term "Nature-Deficit Disorder" to describe the impact on human beings of spending less and less time outdoors. This week, more than 15 years later, Louv and hundreds of other leaders are here in Atlanta, working together to find ways to connect kids to nature and reverse the trend of spending too much time indoors.

The Children & Nature Network is hosting the Inside-Out International Conference this week at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, gathering hundreds of community leaders, educators, scientists and more for four full days of developing ways to create equitable access to the outdoors for children and families.

Workshops and panels have been ongoing since Monday, and Thursday will be a particularly busy day, with opening comments from Yolanda Renee King (granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), a conversation between Dr. Jane Goodall and Richard Louv, and then a family festival at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park at Historic Vine City in Atlanta.

That festival, organized with national nonprofit Hike it Baby and called "Bring it Outdoors!," will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and is free and open to the public. The 16-acre park is located off of Vine Street in Downtown Atlanta, just a few blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For more information on the Children & Nature Network, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Inside-Out International Conference, learning more about the participants and the event’s mission.