Congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams talks Georgia's 5th Congressional District, other races

Georgia’s Democratic Party chairperson will soon have a new job. Voters elected her to serve Georgia Congressional District 5, the seat held by the late Rep. John Lewis.

State Senator Nikema Williams trounced opponent Republican Angela Stanton King, receiving nearly 94 percent of the vote.

Williams said she would not let anyone celebrate until the Associated Press called the race saying she believes every vote should count.

The congresswoman-elect noted President Trump’s lead in Georgia has shrunk in each passing hour as Fulton and DeKalb counties continue to count mail-in ballots.

The party chair said besides the presidential race, she is closely watching the two Senate seats up for grabs, both that may go into a runoff.

Williams said she hasn’t given up on the idea that the Democratic trend in voting could give Jon Ossoff a second chance, even though runoffs haven’t been too kind to Democrats in Georgia traditionally.

The congresswoman-elect, who survived COVID-19 herself, said her first priority in Washington will be helping to fashion a national response to the pandemic.

