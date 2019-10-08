Concrete boom overturns near Lake Acworth

A concrete boom overturned at a construction site near Lake Acworth on Tuesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 5:30 p.m. along Georgia Highway 92 near Lake Acworth Drive. Police and fire units that responded to the call were blocking the roadway.

No word on how the boom overturned.

No injuries were reported.

The construction is part of a three-year renovation and widening of nearly three miles of roadway. The Georgia Department of Transportation is also replacing the existing bridge which separates Lake Acworth from Allatoona Lake.