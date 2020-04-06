Concerns coronavirus pandemic could lead to census undercount in Georgia

With the nation in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations to April 15. A census taker won't come to your door but the 2020 Census is still open.

With a shelter in place order in effect in Georgia, anyone who's been putting it off is being urged to take a few minutes to complete your census form.

There is growing concern that many Georgians whose lives are in upheaval amid the COVID-19 outbreak, won't participate, causing the state to lose out on its share of billions of dollars in federal funding.

As a member of Governor Kemp's Complete Count Committee Task Force and Co-Executive Director of the statewide marketing campaign for the 2020 Census, Georgia Gang's Tharon Johnson had made it to about 70 of Georgia's 159 counties to spread the word about the census before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Johnson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "It's so important that through this crisis we also make sure that we really complete the census because this is an every 10-year opportunity that we have. While people are home, sheltered in place, I'm encouraging them to fill out the form and turn it back in or go online to complete it."

Johnson and other members of the committee are now turning to virtual platforms and social media.

"I've got to commend Governor Kemp and his staff and all the state Complete Count committee members because they are hosting many conference calls, we are doing IG live videos, we're doing Facebook Live videos."

To fill out the Census form online or for more information log onto census.georgia.gov.