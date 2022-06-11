Company offering $2,000 to unleash 100 cockroaches in your home: Here's why

article

A pest control company is offering $2,000 to families willing to let them unleash 100 cockroaches in their homes.

The Pest Informer is conducting a study to try and help them find the newest ways to get rid of cockroaches. This is where you come in: the company is willing to pay homeowners big money to allow them to release 100 American cockroaches in their homes and test out a specific pest control technique to see how effective it is.

They are looking for 5 to 7 household owners for the experiment, which will last for about 30 days.

Participants must meet the following requirements:

You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must be located in the Continental United States

You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

The company says all tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.

"At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, we will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you."

If you're willing to open your home to 100 creepy new roommates, you can apply HERE.