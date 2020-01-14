Companies team up to provide free eye care for some Atlanta students

Clear vision is important to the learning process. So, Delta Airlines wanted to make sure it's not an issue for some Atlanta area elementary school students.

The agency, along with Essilor Vision Project, partnered to give free eye exams and glasses for Hutchinson Elementary School students in southwest Atlanta.

The glasses were made in a Mobile Optometry Lab on the spot.

Students received the exam and the glasses on the same day.

Organizers say they enjoy seeing smiles on the kids' faces when they put on their new glasses for the first time.