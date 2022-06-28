Acworth hosts community-wide job fair to help local businesses

Businesses across the country are having problems finding workers. In Acworth, some businesses have had to cut back their hours because they don't have enough workers.

City leaders recognized their local businesses were struggling, so they teamed up with the Acworth Business Association and held a community wide job fair.

"To really help our business community who are suffering with the labor shortage," said Alex Almodovar, Acworth Economic Development Manager.

A wide array of businesses, from health care to the food industry to public safety, showed up hoping to make new hires.

"We're having to turn down clients for our services because we can't hire enough caregivers," said Mandy Sims with Comforting Arms.

Business owners said they've been having trouble finding workers since the pandemic hit.

"We had no problems with employment beforehand, people lined up at the door to come work for us," said Steven Ortiz with Generation Pizza.

"We don't know what happened to them. Did they get another job? Did they move out of the country? Do they not want to work?" said Henry Chandler with Henry's Louisiana Grill.

Eager jobseekers, showed up with resumes in hand.

"I just graduated from KSU with my masters in integrated biology I'm looking for any kind of job in a laboratory, clinical lab," said Davron Hanluy.

"I came seeking something new because I've been in education and social services," said Tanya McKinney.

Henry Chandler hoped to make 12 new hires, but he'll settle for a fraction of that.

"The show has been good and we're hoping the two or three people who put in applications show up tomorrow," said Chandler.

This is the first time they've ever hosted a community wide job fair. Organizers said it's also the first time they've ever seen businesses struggling this hard to find help. They plan to have more job fairs in the future.