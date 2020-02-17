Community rallies behind North Forsyth student athlete
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A community is rallying behind a North Forsyth student-athlete who suffered a stroke at school.
"I'm 15 and had a stroke," Tanner Lucero said.
Lucero had just finished football speed training when he noticed he wasn't feeling too good in the first period.
"After the bell rang, when I stood up, I hit my head on the desk," Lucero said. "Everyone thought I had a concussion, but that was really the last thing I remember."
But it wasn't a concussion, it was a stroke.
Lucero was life-flighted to a local hospital for an emergency procedure.
"It was life-changing because I could have been gone," Lucero said.
Doctors diagnosed the 15-year-old with Moya Moya, a rare condition in which the blood vessels in your brain become narrow causing limited blood flow.
"I was actually born with it and didn't know," Lucero said.
News about the wrestler and football player's condition spread quickly back at school.
"I was sitting in the sixth period, and his desk was empty and it really hit me, so I prayed about it because I knew we needed to do something," Classmate Bryar Wareham said.
Wareham reached out to mutual friend Will Peltz about sharing the GoFundMe page Wareham created for Lucero.
The community, even strangers, backed their efforts donating thousands and thousands of dollars to help with Lucero's medical bills.
"It's crazy to see a community come together and even people who don't know him," Classmate Will Peltz said.
Lucero is back at school now, but he says he will be having brain surgery in the near future.
"I can't thank everyone enough for everything everyone has done," Lucero said. "I'm so grateful for everyone that's helped," Lucero said.
For more information on how to help visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tannar-lucero-hospital-bill-send-prayers