Community rallies behind North Forsyth student athlete

A community is rallying behind a North Forsyth student-athlete who suffered a stroke at school.​

​"I'm 15 and had a stroke," Tanner Lucero said.​

​Lucero had just finished football speed training when he noticed he wasn't feeling too good in the first period.​

​"After the bell rang, when I stood up, I hit my head on the desk," Lucero said. "Everyone thought I had a concussion, but that was really the last thing I remember."​

​But it wasn't a concussion, it was a stroke.​

​Lucero was life-flighted to a local hospital for an emergency procedure. ​

​"It was life-changing because I could have been gone," Lucero said.​

​Doctors diagnosed the 15-year-old with Moya Moya, a rare condition in which the blood vessels in your brain become narrow causing limited blood flow.​

​"I was actually born with it and didn't know," Lucero said.​

​News about the wrestler and football player's condition spread quickly back at school.​

​"I was sitting in the sixth period, and his desk was empty and it really hit me, so I prayed about it because I knew we needed to do something," Classmate Bryar Wareham said.​

​Wareham reached out to mutual friend Will Peltz about sharing the GoFundMe page Wareham created for Lucero. ​

​The community, even strangers, backed their efforts donating thousands and thousands of dollars to help with Lucero's medical bills.​

​"It's crazy to see a community come together and even people who don't know him," Classmate Will Peltz said.​

Lucero is back at school now, but he says he will be having brain surgery in the near future.​

​"I can't thank everyone enough for everything everyone has done," Lucero said. "I'm so grateful for everyone that's helped," Lucero said. ​

​For more information on how to help visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/tannar-lucero-hospital-bill-send-prayers​