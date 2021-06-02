Community mourns the loss of a man who was shot and killed in Jackson

Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Keyon Watts on Wednesday in Jackson.

The 28-year-old father of three died when he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday evening.

"It hurts because you hear about other violence but it never hits so close to home," said Audrey Hightower, his aunt.

"Two people started shooting at each other. This young man, Keyon, was cross in the crossfire of just an argument. Instead of settling this like kids used to do, they pulled out guns," said Lt. Scott Crumley with the Jackson Police Department.

Hightower said her nephew was always the brightest light in the room.

He was always full of energy and positivity.

"Keyon was the clown of the family. He got everyone laughing when we had a gathering. He was just a sweet, sweet young man," Hightower said.

Wednesday’s vigil brought out dozens of family members, friends, and community members, all of whom were shaken up and devastated by the violence in their small community.

Hightower said something needs to be done to keep younger kids from getting involved in violence and committing senseless acts like this.

"They need to get a program going get them some help. Get them busy, maybe that can get them off the street and things will turn around. They’ve got too much time on their hands," she said.

Lt. Crumley said police know who the suspect is and where he is, so there is no danger to the community at this time.

