Comedy legend Denis Leary talks 'Going Dutch' Season 2

The Brief Denis Leary returns for a second season of the FOX military sitcom "Going Dutch," playing a cranky colonel assigned to a not-so-useful base in The Netherlands. Although the base itself was inspired by a real place in The Netherlands, the show is filmed hundreds of miles away. Emmy-winning actress Kristen Johnston ("Leanne" and "3rd Rock From the Sun") also joins "Going Dutch" in a heavily recurring role this season.



United States Army Colonel Patrick Quinn is returning for duty.

Comedy legend Denis Leary returns for a second season of the FOX military sitcom "Going Dutch," playing a cranky colonel assigned to a not-so-useful base in The Netherlands. Although the base itself was inspired by a real place in The Netherlands, the show is filmed hundreds of miles away.

"It’s just outside Dublin," says Leary, who sat down with Good Day Atlanta during last year’s FOX Upfront event. "The base is just north of Dublin, our soundstages are just south…there’s a couple of different villages we use for the [show’s] village. So, it matches up really well to the actual area where the real base was."

The Emmy-nominated actor doesn’t just give rave reviews to working in Ireland — he echoes that sentiment when it comes to his co-stars.

"Taylor Misiak who plays my daughter, she's a star," says Leary. "Hal Cumpston…Laci [Mosely]…I mean, the cast is so strong."

And then there’s Catherine Tate, the British comedy legend who provided Leary’s character with a little romance in the show’s first season.

"I don’t know if the audience gets to see the blooper reels, but she would do stuff in the [Dutch] accent and with improvisation in scenes with me, where I literally…I know I can’t say either my line that was scripted or what I want to say, because I’m about to die laughing. She’s a genius."

Emmy-winning actress Kristen Johnston ("Leanne" and "3rd Rock From the Sun") also joins "Going Dutch" in a heavily recurring role this season. You can catch the Season 2 premiere of "Going Dutch" tonight at 9:30 p.m. here on FOX 5 Atlanta.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story.



