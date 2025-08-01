Comedy icon Luenell receives key to Atlanta in celebration of 30-year career

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Comedian Luenell was honored by Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet for more than 30 years in entertainment at the City Winery Atlanta on Aug. 1, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Luenell was honored with a proclamation and a key to the city of Atlanta for her contributions to comedy and culture, marking over 30 years in entertainment. Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet presented the award during Luenell's sold-out shows at City Winery, highlighting her impact and longevity in the comedy industry. Known for her bold humor and film roles, Luenell is currently on her "Fresh Out of Favors Comedy Tour" and has a residency at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas.



Comedian Luenell was honored with a proclamation and a key to the city of Atlanta during a pair of sold-out shows at City Winery, where the "Original Bad Girl of Comedy" brought her signature humor and bold personality to the stage.

The tribute came as Luenell marked more than three decades in entertainment, delivering two high-energy performances at the venue located in Ponce City Market on August 1 and 2. Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet presented the proclamation, recognizing the comedian for her contributions to comedy and culture.

What they're saying:

"We’re here at the City Winery and we just gave Luenell, this renowned comedian, a proclamation for over 30 years of service in the comedy era," said Overstreet. "That’s not an easy thing to do. Luenell is amazing. She is so deserving."

Backstage, Luenell reflected on the moment with emotion and gratitude.

"I just received my plaque and the key to the city," she said. "That means you can’t tell me anything to do—I run this thing. But I’m very honored because I never saw it coming. I don’t go through this journey expecting accolades, so it’s nice when you do get them, especially from your people."

Luenell added that being recognized for a career that has spanned 30 years was meaningful in a time when longevity is rare.

"Being anywhere for 30 years these days, doing anything for 30 years, is almost a miracle. This is a gift from God," she said. "A lot of people have fallen off, but I think as long as I keep connecting with the people, then I’m going to be all right. That’s what brings us to today."

As she wrapped her final remarks backstage, Luenell joked, "Hurry up, because I’ve got to go. I’m good. If you’re good, I’m good. Peace!"

The backstory:

Known for her unfiltered humor and memorable film roles, Luenell is currently on her "Fresh Out of Favors Comedy Tour" and holds a residency at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas. Her credits include Borat, Coming 2 America, A Star is Born, Think Like a Man, and the Netflix special Town Business, executive produced by Dave Chappelle.

Luenell’s appearances in Atlanta drew packed crowds and standing ovations, with fans celebrating a performer who has long been a trailblazer in comedy.