'Come From Away' inspiration to attend City Springs Theatre Company production

When the musical "Come From Away" makes its regional premiere at City Springs Theatre Company this weekend, one audience member in particular will be mouthing the words to every song.

Beverley Bass hasn’t just seen the Broadway hit once or twice; this Saturday’s show in Sandy Springs will mark her 181st time taking in a performance of "Come From Away." And no, it’s not just because she loves the music…although it’s safe to say she does. Bass also happens to be a character in the show — and the song "Me and the Sky" is directly inspired by her life.

"I’ve seen it so many times, but it means a lot to me every time I see it," says Bass. "I’m very honored that they respectfully presented all of us in such a true fashion."

"Come From Away" tells the moving story of 38 planes forced to land in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland on September 11th, 2001. Unable to land in the United States, the planes were diverted to Gander, and welcomed with open arms by the community.

Bass — a pioneering pilot who was the first female captain ever at American Airlines — was flying from Paris, France to Dallas, Texas that day.

"We were right in the middle of the North Atlantic…and when we’re over international waters, we pilots are not talking to air traffic control," Bass explains. "But what we do have is a frequency that we’re all required to monitor called air-to-air traffic…so, one of the airplanes in front of us came on that frequency and said, ‘One of the Trade towers has been hit by an airplane.’ Then it was about 20 minutes later when a second transmission came over and said, ‘The second tower has been hit.’ And with that came the word ‘terrorism.’"

Bass’s plane was the 36th wide-body aircraft to land in Gander that day. What happened in the immediate aftermath of the landing will play out onstage here in Metro Atlanta from March 13th through March 29th, thanks to City Springs Theatre Company’s regional premiere production. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley and features actress Kate Fahrner as Beverley, singing "Me and the Sky."

"One of the things that happens as a result of the show is I get messages, I get videos, I get e-mails about all these young people," says Bass. "They are doing their dance recitals, they’re doing their talent shows, they’re doing their ice skating routines to the song ‘Me and the Sky!’ And I’m just so honored that the song has had so much relevance to young people all over the world."

Performances of "Come From Away" will take place in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way) — for more information on the show, click here.