Terminally ill Georgia cancer patient gets final wish to marry sweetheart at hospital

Hospitals aren't known to be the most romantic places, but for one couple in Columbus, a hospital room became the special place to exchange their wedding vows,

Alex Santos was diagnosed with a nonseminomatous germ cell tumor last November and has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

Despite the treatments and the best efforts of his doctors, the cancer has spread to his brain. With not much time left, the 25-year-old man from Columbus, Georgia had one thing that he wanted to do: get married to his fiancé Heather.

After telling his nurse his last wish, staff from different departments at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown did everything they could to make the couple's special day as special as it could possibly be.

They found a minister, helped the couple get a marriage license, found a wedding dress and a tuxedo, and even got the hospital chef to cater the reception.

Thursday, Alex and Heather had that wish come true and said "I do" inside Alex's hospital room while the hospital staff and their 2-year-old son cheered.

"I’m with the person I love and wouldn't change anything for the world," Alex said after the ceremony.

(Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital)

And as they walked into the hospital's waiting room for the reception, they were surprised by family and friends who had flown in from across the country to celebrate the big day with them.

While doctors don't know how long Alex will live, he says he's glad the rest of his time will be with Heather.

"It’s just like a bucket list - I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted especially with the person I love," he told WTVM.

The couple's family has set up a GoFundMe for Alex's medical bills.