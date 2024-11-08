Colorful peace poles blossom across metro Atlanta communities

The Brief Colorful peace poles bearing the message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" are being installed in metro Atlanta by the North Cobb Rotary Club. The poles aim to promote peace and unity among all cultures, ethnic groups, and viewpoints, as emphasized by the club's president, Ada Wikina. Each pole is uniquely designed and serves as a community symbol, such as the one at the Mountain Top Boys Home which incorporates languages of the Cherokee and Creek nations. The peace poles are part of a larger global effort by Rotary International to foster peace and address division, with over 250,000 poles installed worldwide. Despite the turmoil in the world, the initiative seeks to encourage conversations about peace and inspire kindness and goodwill in both local and global communities.



Some colorful poles are popping up in communities in metro Atlanta. They are all different, yet similar, with a universal message: "May Peace Prevail on Earth."

"The peace pole is a monument that promotes peace for people from all cultures, ethnic groups and points of view," said Ada Wikina, president of North Cobb Rotary Club.

Members of the North Cobb Rotary Club have been planting the poles in different places.

"As individuals we should be at peace with ourselves, we should be at peace with other people, we should be at peace with our environment," said Wikina.

Each pole is unique and linked to the community. There's one that was planted last week at the Mountain Top Boys Home in north Georgia. It includes the language of the Cherokee and Creek nations.

"Wherever the peace pole is planted, whatever ethnicities are around, they should also understand that this peace we're talking about involves everyone," said Wikina.

This one in Acworth is planted at the community garden.

"A lot of our volunteers come out here and work weekly. We thought this location would be able to showcase what North Cobb Rotary is doing with their peace poles, and it would be a perfect location for it," said Kim Watt, director of Acworth Parks and Rec.

With all the upheaval in the world, promoting peace cannot hurt. Maybe the poles will spark a conversation among strangers. Or maybe just make someone pause and think about the kindness in the world around them.

"Ultimately just to promote goodwill and show we support peace here, not just our community but everywhere," said Watt.

While the peace poles may be new to this area, they're part of something bigger. They're part of a global movement by Rotary International to heal a divided world and promote peace in our communities. Rotary International says there are now more than 250,000 peace poles around the world.

"The more we talk about promoting peace and having it on our mind, the more we're probably going to take it a step further. We may not be able to prevent wars, but peace is possible," said Wikina.