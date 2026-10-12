The Brief Princeton University topped WalletHub’s 2027 college and university rankings, followed by MIT andYale. WalletHub evaluated 738 schools using 30 measures, including cost, academic quality, campus safety, graduation rates, student-loan defaults and career outcomes. Wellesley College ranked No. 1 among colleges, while Pomona College ranked second.



Choosing a college is a major financial decision, and a new ranking from WalletHub aims to help prospective students and their families weigh those costs against academic quality, campus experience and the potential financial benefits of earning a degree.

WalletHub compared 738 colleges and universities across the country using 30 measures spanning seven categories: student selectivity, cost and financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, educational outcomes and career outcomes.

The study also considered post-college experiences, including graduation rates, student-loan default rates and salaries.

Princeton University ranked top university

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Princeton University claimed the top spot in both the university rankings and the overall list for 2027. The institution has a 5% acceptance rate, and 93% of incoming students graduated in the top 10% of their high school classes.

Princeton also boasted a student-to-faculty ratio of five to one and a 98% graduation rate, the highest in the nation, according to WalletHub.

Princeton University topped WalletHub’s 2027 college and university rankings. (Credit: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In addition, its graduates earned approximately $1.05 million more over the 20 years following graduation than people with only a high school diploma. The median salary for Princeton graduates 10 years after enrollment exceeded $110,000.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) placed second in the rankings as the top university in the U.S. MIT also had a 5% acceptance rate, while 96% of incoming freshmen graduated in the top 10% of their high school classes.

Yale University, the California Institute of Technology and Harvard University rounded out the top five universities.

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Meanwhile, among colleges, Wellesley College in Massachusetts took first place, ranking 20th overall. The school has a 14% acceptance rate, and its incoming students’ SAT and ACT scores place it among the top 5% of institutions nationally, according to WalletHub.

Pomona College in Claremont, California, ranked second among colleges and 21st overall. Its admission rate is just 7%, and 85% of enrolled students graduated in the top 10% of their high school classes.

Top colleges, universities in 2027

Princeton University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Yale University California Institute of Technology Harvard University Northwestern University University of Pennsylvania Carnegie Mellon University Stanford University Georgia Institute of Technology

See the full report here.

What they're saying:

"In general, universities tend to rank higher than colleges due to their inclusion of graduate-level programs, greater on-campus opportunities and higher earnings for students post-graduation," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. "In fact, the top 10 places for higher education in the U.S. are all universities. There are still tons of high-ranking colleges, though, which offer their own advantages like smaller class sizes, more personalized learning and often safer campuses."

Previous report ranks MIT as top university

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Other data, published last month by the U.S. News and World Report, ranked the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the No. 1 spot among national universities, replacing Princeton University, which had held the top position consecutively since the 2012 edition.

RELATED: These are the top colleges, universities in the 2027 U.S. News rankings

Princeton ranked No. 2, followed by Harvard University at No. 3. Williams College again earned the top ranking among national liberal arts colleges.