College students clean up Atlanta BeltLine ahead of 404 Day

Atlanta universities are joining forces with the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership for a day of service on March 30 to commemorate 404 Day, also known as Atlanta Day.

Nine prominent universities are participating in this collaborative effort, each focusing their efforts on specific locations along the Atlanta BeltLine:

Emory and Morris Brown: Fourth Ward Skate Park

Georgia State, Morehouse, and Spelman: BeltLine Partnership Headquarters

Clark Atlanta and Oglethorpe: Bobby Jones Golf Course

Atlanta Metropolitan and Georgia Tech: Pittsburgh Yards

Georgia Tech's Assistant Athletic Director, Kevin Cone, speaking on behalf of the organizing committee, emphasized the importance of collective action in giving back to the supportive Atlanta community.

"We believe in the power of collective action and the positive impact we can make when working together," Cone stated.

Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, aligning the day of service with the vision of a more connected and inclusive Atlanta.

"We appreciate the dedication of our university partners and volunteers who are proud of this city we love," said Brawner.