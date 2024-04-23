College Park man arrested for violating probation

Quatez Elliott, 26, from College Park, was recently arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation and facing additional warrants. He is currently detained in Fulton County Jail.

Elliott was convicted in Fulton County Superior Court for multiple charges including aggravated assault, armed robbery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and cruelty to children in 2023. Despite being on probation, he persisted in criminal activities, leading to further charges in the City of South Fulton and Clayton County, according to the sheriff's office.

The arrest was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the FCSO Criminal Investigations Unit, FCSO K9 Unit, and federal partners.

Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat remarked, "After conviction, this young man was given a second chance by being sentenced to serve probation; however, he chose to continue his criminal behavior," says Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat. "Our office will continue to protect innocent victims of crime and uphold the law and by apprehending those who violate them."