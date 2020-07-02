College Football Hall of Fame reopens with added attractions

After a turbulent few months during which it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and then suffered damage following protests in downtown Atlanta, the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is back open to the general public.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot attraction closed down in March due to the ongoing pandemic — and now that it’s reopen, is instituting some new safety guidelines and protocols for staff and visitors.

According to Hall of Fame staffers, visitors can expect temperature checks upon entrance, additional hand sanitizing stations through the facility, and limited capacity among other new safety steps.

Meanwhile, once inside, guests will also find some exciting new additions to the attraction, including three new interactive experiences: Air Force Air Raid QB Sim, Kia Performance Challenge and Goodyear Blimp Exhibit. The Hall is also premiering a new specialty exhibit focused on the players and traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information on planning a trip to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the famed Atlanta attraction.