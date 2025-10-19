Cold temperatures expected after rain leaves metro Atlanta

After weeks of dry weather, rain finally made a comeback to North Georgia on Sunday, and with it comes cold temperatures to start the work week.

Sunday rain turns to cold temperatures

What we know:

"It’s going to be a one-two punch," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "It’s been a long time since we’ve seen any rain, and even longer since we’ve seen the kind of temperatures we’ve got on the way for tomorrow morning."

Showers began moving into northwest Georgia early Sunday morning, spreading quickly toward the metro area. "Between now and the noon hour, that’s when the majority of our rain is going to come," Forbes explained. "We’re looking at about a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall before it clears out this afternoon."

The front is expected to sweep through quickly, with clearing skies later in the day and highs reaching the low 70s. "It’s a fast mover — that’s why our rainfall totals aren’t as high as they could be," Forbes said.

By evening, most areas should dry out, but the rain will set the stage for a much colder start to the new week.

30s and 40s return to North Georgia

What's next:

Following Sunday’s round of rain, colder and windier air will settle across north and central Georgia overnight — delivering one of the coldest mornings so far this fall.

Monday morning wind chills in the 30s and 40s around North Georgia

"Tomorrow morning, we’re waking up to mid and low 40s, even a few upper 30s up in the mountains," said Forbes. "It’s been a long time since we’ve seen numbers like that."

City-by-city forecasts show lows near 42° in Alpharetta, 43° in Lawrenceville, and 44° in Conyers, with even cooler readings farther north. Some early risers might think frost is possible, but Forbes says not quite: "The wind’s going to be a little too strong for frost to form. Instead, we’ll have wind chills — 32° in Blairsville, 38° in Cornelia, 39° in Canton."

Afternoon highs will rebound into the low 70s, with sunny, dry conditions lasting through much of the workweek. "A clear and cool stretch is ahead," Forbes added. "Once we get through today’s 80% chance of rain, we’re looking good until next weekend when the next system moves in late Saturday into Sunday."