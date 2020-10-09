Cold case murder victim identified by GBI

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been able to solve a 39-year-old cold case murder.

The body of a Black woman, who was a victim of an apparent homicide, was found in Dade County on Sept. 28, 1981. The GBI said Friday they have been able to identify that woman as Patricia Parker, who was 30 at the time of her death.

Two years ago, the prolific serial killer Samuel Little gave authorities in Texas information about a woman he killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Last year, investigators were able to link that information to the woman found in Dade County and held a press conference making that announcement.

A family member had come forward after seeing the news and was able to identify Parker.

DNA was used to confirm her identity.

