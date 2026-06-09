Coffee County man killed in dog dispute; 3 charged

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The Brief Three people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged in the death of a Coffee County man. Investigators said Dustin Ryan Bowen was shot multiple times during a dispute involving a dog. The GBI continues to investigate and is seeking information from the public.



Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Coffee County man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI said Dustin Ryan Bowen, 34, of Douglas, was found with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on Broxton West Green Highway on June 7.

Investigators determined Bowen was shot several times during a dispute involving a canine.

Charges filed

What they're saying:

Authorities arrested Breanalee Nichole Lollie, 24, of Douglas, and charged her with party to the crime of murder. Raymond Ressler, 18, of Douglas, was charged with aggravated assault.

An unidentified 16-year-old from Douglas was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Lollie and Ressler were booked into the Coffee County Jail. The juvenile was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI investigate the case. Deputies and GBI agents worked together to determine what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online through the GBI website or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.