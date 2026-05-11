Coffee County deputy arrested for alleged stalking, misuse of databases

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The Brief A Coffee County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested following a GBI investigation into alleged stalking and misuse of law enforcement databases. Chris Ashley Rozar faces multiple felony charges, including violation of oath by a public officer and computer invasion of privacy. Investigators said the case began after a woman accused Rozar of stalking her nearly two years ago.



A former deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office is facing multiple criminal charges after a lengthy investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into allegations involving stalking and misuse of law enforcement databases.

What we know:

Authorities said Chris Ashley Rozar, 49, of Douglas, was arrested May 5 following a multi-year investigation that began after a woman reported allegations of stalking and other misconduct nearly two years ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, then-Sheriff Doyle Wooten requested the GBI conduct an independent investigation after the allegations surfaced. Rozar was fired from the agency after the investigation began.

Investigators said Rozar now faces four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of computer invasion of privacy, one count of prohibited use of captured license plate data and one count of stalking.

The case has raised renewed concerns about oversight and potential misuse of automated surveillance technology and police database systems.

Rozar was taken into custody and is expected to move through the judicial process. Authorities emphasized he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

What we don't know:

A press release from the sheriff's office indicates that Rozar is a "former" deputy. However, it is unknown if he became a former deputy before or after his arrest.

Coffee County Sheriff Fred Cole said the department remains committed to accountability, integrity and transparency.