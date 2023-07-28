Coca-Cola Film Festival to be held at Fox Theater

article

The Fox Theater is hosting its annual Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival.

The purpose is to pay homage to its history as a movie palace by showcasing an array of anniversary titles on Fox’s 26-by-56-foot screen starting at $15.

Over three days at the end of August, movie-goers can also participate in magical pre-show experiences and, or exclusive Film Tours before all film showings. The pre-shows will include a sing-along with a vintage cartoon and performances on the world-renowned "Mighty Mo" organ, and the Film Tours will include a voucher for free popcorn and a Coca-Cola beverage to use before the main show.

Tickets are now on sale at foxtheater.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

2023 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE