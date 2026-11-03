Cobb voters can head to polls if absentee ballots haven’t arrived

The Brief Cobb County said more than 200,000 people had voted, a 35% increase among registered voters. The county sent replacement absentee ballots by USPS Priority Express to eligible voters affected by the ballot issue. Replacement ballots had to reach election officials by 7 p.m. Tuesday; voters could vote in person if the county had not received their absentee ballot.



More than 200,000 Cobb County voters had cast ballots before Election Day, but some absentee voters faced delays after ballots issued from Oct. 7-15 were unaccounted for, prompting the county to send replacement ballots by overnight mail.

Absentee ballot issue

What we know:

Cobb County officials traced the unaccounted-for absentee ballots to third-party vendor Fort Orange Press. The county sent replacement ballots to eligible voters by overnight USPS Priority Express mail.

Voters could return the replacement ballots by mail or deliver them to the county elections office. They have to be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot can instead vote in person if the county registrar had not received their ballot.

Turnout and Election Day voting

More than 200,000 Cobb County residents had voted in the election, which the county said represented a 35% increase among registered voters. Statewide, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said more than 2.8 million Georgians had cast ballots before Election Day.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line when polls closed can still cast a ballot.