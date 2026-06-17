Cobb schools sue county over $130 million tax dispute

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The Brief The Cobb County School District has filed a lawsuit against Cobb County over school tax collection fees. The district claims the county has withheld more than $130 million since 2011. School leaders are seeking to block a planned increase in the county's collection fee.



The Cobb County School District has filed a lawsuit against Cobb County, alleging the county has improperly withheld millions of dollars in school tax revenue.

What we know:

According to the lawsuit, a local law requires all school taxes collected by the county to be turned over directly to the Cobb County Board of Education without collection fees.

What they're saying:

The district claims the county has withheld more than $130 million since 2011. School officials also allege the county plans to increase its tax collection fee from 1.6% to 2.5%.

The school district is asking a judge to prevent the fee increase and order the county to stop withholding the disputed funds.

The lawsuit comes amid an ongoing disagreement between the county and school district over how school tax revenues should be handled.