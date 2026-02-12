Cobb police investigate firearm report at Sprayberry High

article

The Brief Police responded to report of firearm at Sprayberry High. Officers conducted safety checks on campus. No evidence found to support the claim.



Cobb County police responded to Sprayberry High School Thursday after receiving a report that a firearm may have been brought onto campus, authorities said.



What we know:

Police said officers were dispatched to the school out of an abundance of caution and conducted safety checks on the grounds. The school was temporarily placed on a Code Red lockdown while police conducted their search.

"At this time, officers have not located any evidence to support the claim," Cobb police said in a statement.

The report is now being investigated as a hoax 911 call.

What's next:

Authorities said they will continue coordinating with school administrators to ensure the safety of students and staff. Additional information will be released if it becomes available.