Cobb police investigate firearm report at Sprayberry High
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police responded to Sprayberry High School Thursday after receiving a report that a firearm may have been brought onto campus, authorities said.
FOX 5 Atlanta photo
What we know:
Police said officers were dispatched to the school out of an abundance of caution and conducted safety checks on the grounds. The school was temporarily placed on a Code Red lockdown while police conducted their search.
"At this time, officers have not located any evidence to support the claim," Cobb police said in a statement.
The report is now being investigated as a hoax 911 call.
Sprayberry High School (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What's next:
Authorities said they will continue coordinating with school administrators to ensure the safety of students and staff. Additional information will be released if it becomes available.