Cobb police investigate firearm report at Sprayberry High

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2026 12:31pm EST
Cobb County
    • Police responded to report of firearm at Sprayberry High.
    • Officers conducted safety checks on campus.
    • No evidence found to support the claim.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police responded to Sprayberry High School Thursday after receiving a report that a firearm may have been brought onto campus, authorities said.
 

What we know:

Police said officers were dispatched to the school out of an abundance of caution and conducted safety checks on the grounds. The school was temporarily placed on a Code Red lockdown while police conducted their search.

"At this time, officers have not located any evidence to support the claim," Cobb police said in a statement.

The report is now being investigated as a hoax 911 call. 

What's next:

Authorities said they will continue coordinating with school administrators to ensure the safety of students and staff. Additional information will be released if it becomes available.

The Source

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department. A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist also responded to the scene. 

