Cobb County teen distributes 50 sensory kits to Marietta PD for Eagle Scout project

A Cobb County teenager and Marietta High School student is being recognized for distributing sensory kits to the Marietta Police Department.

Elija Metellus is a Life Scout working toward his Eagle Scout Award. He has been working as an intern at a behavior health facility that focuses on autism for the past two years. Metellus' sister has autism and when he got his driver's license, he wondered how she would react/respond if he was pulled over while she was in the car with him.

That concern inspired him to develop sensory kits for police officers as his Eagle Scout project. On Monday, he dropped 50 of the kits to the Marietta Police Department. Each kit has sensory items and custom tools to help officers when attempting to communicate with someone who is on the spectrum.

