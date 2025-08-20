Cobb County SWAT standoff at Mableton apartments: Second standoff of day

The Brief Cobb County police's SWAT team is at the Parkton Apartments in the 6800 block of Mableton Parkway. A FOX 5 crew leaving a standoff in Cobb County by the sheriff's office witnessed the police department rushing to the scene with an armored vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. FOX 5 has a crew on scene and is waiting to hear more information from police.



Less than an hour after one SWAT standoff ended in Cobb County, another SWAT team raced to an apartment complex.

What we know:

This time, Cobb County police's SWAT team was at the Parkton Apartments in the 6800 block of Mableton Parkway.

A FOX 5 crew leaving a standoff in Cobb County led by the sheriff's office witnessed the police department rushing to the scene with an armored vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Cobb County Police Department said a suspect wanted for aggravated assault has barricaded themselves in an apartment, according to police.

FOX 5 has a crew on scene and is waiting to hear more information from the police.

Dig deeper:

Cobb County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team spent hours on the scene of a standoff after trying to serve a warrant on Wednesday. A FOX 5 crew on that scene saw deputies arrest a person involved in that standoff around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.