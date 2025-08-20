Cobb County SWAT standoff at Mableton apartments: Second standoff of day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Less than an hour after one SWAT standoff ended in Cobb County, another SWAT team raced to an apartment complex.
What we know:
This time, Cobb County police's SWAT team was at the Parkton Apartments in the 6800 block of Mableton Parkway.
A FOX 5 crew leaving a standoff in Cobb County led by the sheriff's office witnessed the police department rushing to the scene with an armored vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Cobb County Police Department said a suspect wanted for aggravated assault has barricaded themselves in an apartment, according to police.
FOX 5 has a crew on scene and is waiting to hear more information from the police.
Dig deeper:
Cobb County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team spent hours on the scene of a standoff after trying to serve a warrant on Wednesday. A FOX 5 crew on that scene saw deputies arrest a person involved in that standoff around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew on scene and past reporting by FOX 5.