Cobb County Sheriff's Office mourns death of retired K9 Deputy Gracie

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a retired K9 officer.

Officials announced the passing of retired K9 Deputy Gracie on Facebook over the weekend.

Gracie was born in 2006 and served six years with the U.S. Marine Corps working as an explosive detection K9 during multiple tours in Afghanistan.

After retiring from the Marines in 2014, Gracie began working with the Cobb County Sherrif's Office as part of the Uniform Patrol.

Gracie retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2016 and spent the rest of her years with her partner, Deputy Gooch.

"Thank you Gracie for your years of service to our country and Cobb County. We will take it from here," the Cobb County Sheriff's Office wrote.

Officials have not released Gracie's cause of death.

