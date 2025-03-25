Cobb County server outage disrupting services for residents

The Brief Cobb County server outage continues after unscheduled maintenance, affecting some online services and email. Court system remains open, but certain filing systems and non-cash payments may be unavailable. Building inspections must be scheduled by phone at 770-528-2060 as online scheduling is down.



Some Cobb County services remain affected by a server outage following an unscheduled maintenance operation over the weekend. As a result, residents may experience delays with certain online services and email communications this week.

What we know:

Despite the outage, county departments remain open, and the phone system is operating normally. The county’s court system is also functioning, though specific filing systems and non-cash payment services may be unavailable. Residents with case-related questions are advised to contact the appropriate court for further details.

Those needing to schedule a building inspection should call the Community Development Department at 770-528-2060 instead of using the online system.

Cobb County Information Technology Services reported that unusual activity on a county server prompted the maintenance operation, which required multiple servers to be taken offline. The restoration process has taken longer than expected, affecting several county systems. While services are being gradually restored, officials have not provided a timeline for full recovery.

The county website, bill payment services, and phone system are functioning as usual. Residents needing assistance can contact the county’s call center at 770-528-1000 or email information@cobbcounty.org.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said when they expect to have the situation fully resolved.