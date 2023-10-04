Watch: Cobb County sergeant rescues little deer trapped in fence

A Cobb County sergeant is being commended for his act of kindness that saved a little fawn.

On the afternoon of Sept. 28, Sgt. Scurr was heading home on Old Friendship Road when he heard an animal crying in distress.

When he went to check it out, Scurr found a fawn that had gotten its head stuck in part of a wire fence.

Grabbing his bolt cutters, Scurr went into action to free the poor animal.

"You gotta stop moving buddy," the officer can be heard saying on footage from his body camera. "You've gotta stop moving for a minute."

After a little bit of effort, Scurr was able to carefully cut enough of the fence away so that the deer could come loose and run off.

"Even though the deer didn't pause to say thank you, we're sure it's appreciative," the Cobb County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The video of the rescue has been seen over 10,000 times, with commenters saying he was "God’s hands on earth" for saving the animal.