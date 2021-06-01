Masks now optional for all Cobb County schools students, staff

Cobb County School District announced Tuesday students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks beginning June 7.

A statement from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Cobb’s COVID-19 community transmission data has decreased significantly, so guidance was updated to reflect face coverings as optional for all Cobb County School District students and staff for any school-related activities.

These updated guidelines will apply to all summer activities and the upcoming school year, which is set to begin on Aug. 2.

"The commitment to fighting COVID-19, made by Cobb students, staff, parents, and the entire community, have made today’s announcement possible," Ragsdale wrote. "Despite incredible challenges, we have successfully navigated a school year that has been interrupted in every imaginable way by COVID-19. We will continue providing opportunities for every Cobb student to succeed when our students return to school in August. We are working diligently in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year."

The district is holding its remaining high school commencement ceremonies through this Friday.

The CDC directed that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting except where required by law. It also said a fully vaccinated person does not need to be tested if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

In May, the school district revised its guidance to state that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear a mask on campus during school hours or campus events.

