Cobb County Police Department hit by 'baby boom'

Cobb County's police department has been hit by a baby boom this year.

In 2024, 30 officers have welcomed new additions to their families, the department says.

Officials say some officers even met their significant others within the department.

To celebrate, some of the proud fathers and mothers came together for an adorable Halloween photo featuring their bundles of joy in costume.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cobb County Police Department)

"The Cobb County Police Department is honored to share this joyous time and celebrates the officers who work tirelessly to protect and serve," a spokesperson for the department told FOX 5. "Congratulations to all the new parents!"