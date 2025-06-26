Cobb County pioneers AI training for 911 dispatchers with CommsCoach Simulation

The Brief Cobb County is the first in Georgia to use the AI-powered CommsCoach Simulations for training 911 dispatchers, providing a low-risk environment for practicing real-life emergency calls. The AI system adapts scenarios to be unpredictable and realistic, exposing recruits to various emotional responses from callers, enhancing their readiness for live situations. The technology represents a significant advancement in training emergency responders, boosting confidence and preparedness for handling real emergency calls effectively.



Cobb County is turning to artificial intelligence to better prepare its newest 911 dispatchers for the unpredictable and high-pressure demands of emergency calls.

What they're saying:

The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications has become the first agency in Georgia to implement an AI-powered training platform called CommsCoach Simulations, developed by GovWorx. The system immerses recruits in dynamic, real-life scenarios in a low-risk environment before they take their first live call.

"CommsCoach is an AI-powered training platform that allows us to put our newest recruits in a low-risk environment where they can practice real-life calls without actually being on the phone and putting lives at stake," said Desmond Harris with Cobb 911.

Recruits are exposed to a range of evolving emergency situations using legitimate addresses and background noise to mimic real calls. Harris says the AI adapts, making each scenario unpredictable and realistic.

"We can create scenarios where it's scripted, but also, because it is AI, it's pretty smart. It can change situations, so things are pretty dynamic," Harris said.

When answering 911 calls, operators face a wide spectrum of emotions from callers. "It could be somebody yelling at you, somebody very calm, somebody crying, upset," Harris added.

Amore Steele, a recruit in the first class to use the platform, said the simulations have given her more confidence as she prepares to go live.

"You just got to learn how to tone it out and, you know, being able to know exactly what the real emergency is and getting help right away," said Steele. "It helps because you got real life scenarios. We had to figure out exactly what to say in a call instead of just winging it."

Local perspective:

County officials say the technology marks a major step forward in how emergency responders are trained, helping to ensure they’re ready to handle any call the moment the phone rings.