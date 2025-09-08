Cobb County murder victim identified 4 decades later

The Brief The woman’s body was found in a wooded area near the Chattahoochee River on May 10, 1984. At the time, authorities were unable to identify her or determine whether she had been murdered. Police just identified her as Veronica Jane Miller of Mableton. Her death has now been ruled a homicide.



Cobb County police said they have identified a murder victim nearly four decades after her body was discovered.

The backstory:

The woman’s body was found in a wooded area near the Chattahoochee River on May 10, 1984. At the time, authorities were unable to identify her or determine whether she had been murdered.

Police sent DNA samples to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the University of North Texas, but despite years of testing and entering the DNA into multiple databases, no match was found.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Cold Case Unit recently reopened the case and attempted to use a lab to develop a genetic genealogy profile. That effort was unsuccessful, but the lab later compared the woman’s DNA to a person believed to be a relative.

What's New:

The results showed the victim was the half-sister of that individual. Police identified her as Veronica Jane Miller of Mableton. Investigators said Miller would have been about 20 years old when she died.

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County police at 770-499-3945.