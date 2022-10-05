Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect.

In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company. Wright said his car was hit by road debris while driving along I-285. King said Wright also submitted a receipt that claimed he was towed by Besty's Tire Service.

"Upon investigation, our special agents quickly determined the receipt was forged, as Besty’s Tire Service does not offer towing services, nor do they use computer generated receipts," said Commissioner King. "The owner of Besty’s Tire Service further confirmed he completed the repair work on Mr. Wright’s vehicle prior to the claimed date of loss."

Warrants were issued for Wright's arrest on Sept. 28. One week later, police are still looking for him.