Cobb County jury convicts rapist after 28 years, sentences him to life

The Brief Jerry Lee Pruitt was convicted and sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years for a 1997 sexual assault, identified through DNA testing decades later. The case was solved through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, marking the first such trial in Cobb County, highlighting the importance of DNA evidence in cold cases. The victim expressed gratitude for the verdict after 28 years, emphasizing justice for herself and others who have not been heard.



A man linked to a 1997 sexual assault through DNA testing has been convicted nearly three decades later and sentenced to life in prison, the Cobb District Attorney’s Office announced.

What we know:

Jurors found Jerry Lee Pruitt guilty of kidnapping with bodily injury, rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, burglary and false imprisonment after deliberating for less than an hour. Superior Court Judge Julie Jacobs handed down two life sentences plus 20 years, to be served consecutively with a sentence he is already serving in Alabama for another sexual assault.

The case began in the early morning of Oct. 23, 1997, when a 27-year-old woman was attacked inside her Kennesaw apartment. Prosecutors said Pruitt threw a jacket over her head, forced her back inside and assaulted her before ordering her to shower and wash her clothes. A rape kit was collected at Kennestone Hospital, but investigators were unable to identify a suspect at the time.

The case went cold until 2018, when the federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative led to the victim’s kit being retested. A male DNA profile was discovered, and in 2020 the FBI’s CODIS database matched it to Pruitt. In 2023, a swab confirmed the DNA as his.

Three other women from Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee testified during trial, describing assaults carried out in similar fashion. Chemists with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation also testified to the DNA evidence.

What they're saying:

"This trial marked the first case ever tried in Cobb County through SAKI (Sexual Assault Kit Initiative)," said Cobb District Attorney Sonya F. Allen. "This defendant is a predator of the worst kind, and I am so proud of Assistant District Attorney Julian Jordan and the SAKI team for bringing this case to trial. Justice was delayed in this case but delivered. It shows that time will not shield predators from accountability."

The victim, who waited 28 years for the verdict, said she is grateful. "Waiting 28 years to see justice has been surreal. I’m beyond thankful for this verdict and ready to turn the page of this chapter in my life. I carry the voices of so many who have not been heard, and I stand for them," she said.