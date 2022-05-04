GBI investigates after Cobb County jail inmate dies

article

State officials are investigating after an inmate at the Cobb County Jail died on Monday.

Joshua Capes, 48, was arrested on April 24 on multiple drug charges. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said during a check of the cells on Monday, he was found unresponsive.

Deputies attempted to revive Capes, but were not successful. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The cause and manner of death has not been released.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said it asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the death.